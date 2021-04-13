Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth gets jail and probation

YORK – A 42-year-old woman, who (along with three other adults) left five minors and six dogs at the York interchange and was later found in possession of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, has been sentenced to jail and probation.
Irene Lira appeared in York County District Court this week, for sentencing, regarding one count of child abuse, a Class 3A felony.
This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle speeding on Interstate 80 and he conducted a traffic stop. In the affidavit, the deputy says the driver (Michael Fortner) did not have any form of identification and indicated he believed his license may have been suspended. The vehicle, a Nissan sedan, was a rental car yet the deputy said the driver could not provide any rental agreement.
The deputy says he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle – and when he opened the driver’s door of the vehicle, he saw a small syringe lying beside the driver’s seat on the floor. The deputy said that based on his training and experience, “this syringe is used for injecting methamphetamine.”
Fortner was then arrested.
Lira, the front seat passenger, was also taken into custody and a search of her purse resulted in the discovery of two small blue bags with a white crystal-like residue inside. The deputy said the substance field tested positive as methamphetamine. He added, in the court affidavit, that he also found in her purse a homemade pipe that is used for the ingestion of methamphetamine.
The remaining two passengers – Pablo Recio and Kristin Learned – were also taken into custody and transported to the York County Jail.
Two days later, the York Police Department was dispatched to a hotel in York on the report that five children – ages 17, 16, 12, seven and three months – had been left abandoned and their parents had been arrested.
The police officer says in his separate affidavit that “upon arrival at the room, I had contact with the children and they told me they had been traveling from California to Minnesota to attend a wedding and their parents had been arrested and that they had been traveling with four adults – Lira, Fortner, Recio and Learned.”
The police officer determined that Lira is the mother of two of the children and grandmother of two of the children; Recio is the father of two of the children; and Learned is the mother of one of the children.
“The children told me that they had been asleep at an unidentified gas station when (one of the children) was called by her mother (Lira) who said they were being pulled over. She later called them from jail to tell them they were being arrested. At this time, the children had been asleep at an unknown gas station.” He added that all this had happened to the children, at the gas station, in the middle of the night.
The police officer says a staff member at the hotel had explained that the children went to that lodging property and she received a call from a woman who asked her to give the children a hotel room and another woman would call and pay for it. The hotel worker said she never received a call to pay for the room, “but she decided that it was in the best interest of the children that she would put them up in a room for their own wellbeing. She said she put the children in a room for one night.
“It is unknown where the children were or what they were doing from the time the adults were arrested and the time they were booked into the hotel.”
The officer says in his affidavit that the older children were caring for the younger children and had been able to get them some food.
The police officer says that when he arrived at the hotel room to talk with the children, “there were dog feces and urine throughout the hotel room,” due to six dogs also being left with the children.
The police officer spoke with the sheriff’s deputy who had earlier arrested the four adults, “and he told me that upon being pulled over, all four adults in the vehicle appeared to be under the influence of some substance and none of the adults told him about the children or their lack of adult supervision.”
During earlier factual basis proceedings, the prosecution told the court, “The defendant made numerous calls to the children from the jail, never offering assistance or instruction to contact authorities or notify law enforcement that the children were in danger, even at the begging and behest of her own daughter. The defendant can be heard speaking with total disregard for her daughter’s pleading for help and encouraging the children to attempt to drive to California on no gas and merely $20, risking abandonment on the interstate – all to satisfy her desire for her daughter to return with a relative to bond her out.”
A plea agreement was reached in the case and part of that plea agreement was that the prosecution would recommend probation. It was noted by York County Attorney John Lyons, however, the probation office was recommending a straight sentence for Lira. He also noted that she was currently being held in the York County Jail on new charges.
Since she has been in York County, she’s been accused of sneaking alcohol to one of the minor children who is in foster care, as well as third degree assault regarding a fight between her and the other three adults involved in this situation, in Waco.
“The pre-sentence report does recommend a straight sentence,” Lira’s attorney, Jerry Clinch, told the court this week. “She has problems with substances and she would benefit from probation. She started using controlled substances at the age of 12. She has already served 64 days and she’s set to start treatment, as I understand. She had a job and it’s still available. She apologizes for what transpired.”
Lira did not speak on her own behalf.
Judge James Stecker addressed Lira’s criminal history, which he said included robbery, numerous paraphernalia possessions, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, alien smuggling and burglary. He also noted that she currently has a warrant out of Hall County for driving under the influence and domestic assault.
“This involved possession of a controlled substance and leaving children,” Judge Stecker said.
He said he would give her an opportunity for probation in order to seek treatment, but he also sentenced her to a term of 90 days in jail, to start immediately. She was given credit for 64 days already served in the York County Jail.
If she does not comply with the terms of her probation, her probation could be revoked and she could be brought back for re-sentencing. Because the conviction is a Class 3A felony, she could then be facing the possibility of a maximum of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.