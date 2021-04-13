Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth gets jail and probation

The remaining two passengers – Pablo Recio and Kristin Learned – were also taken into custody and transported to the York County Jail.

Two days later, the York Police Department was dispatched to a hotel in York on the report that five children – ages 17, 16, 12, seven and three months – had been left abandoned and their parents had been arrested.

The police officer says in his separate affidavit that “upon arrival at the room, I had contact with the children and they told me they had been traveling from California to Minnesota to attend a wedding and their parents had been arrested and that they had been traveling with four adults – Lira, Fortner, Recio and Learned.”

The police officer determined that Lira is the mother of two of the children and grandmother of two of the children; Recio is the father of two of the children; and Learned is the mother of one of the children.

“The children told me that they had been asleep at an unidentified gas station when (one of the children) was called by her mother (Lira) who said they were being pulled over. She later called them from jail to tell them they were being arrested. At this time, the children had been asleep at an unknown gas station.” He added that all this had happened to the children, at the gas station, in the middle of the night.