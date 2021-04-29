Woman to be re-sentenced after cutting off monitor while in supervision

YORK – Melinda Tyler, 39, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, will be resentenced in June after she violated the terms of her post-release supervision on a conviction of assaulting a guard while in prison.

She earlier pleaded guilty to third degree assault of an officer, which took place while she was incarcerated. She was sentenced to a term of one year in prison to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.

While on post-release supervision, York County Attorney John Lyons said she absconded from supervision and could not be located. She cut off her GPS monitor, left transitional housing and could not be found.

“She did not participate in post-release supervision and has not followed any of the recommendations in her evaluation,” Lyons said during a hearing in York County District Court this week. “She said to probation that she would never make it in transitional housing.”

She will be re-sentenced on June 28.

Information from the Nebraska Department of Corrections indicates that Tyler was serving an 18-month sentence for second offense resisting arrest when the officer assault took place. That conviction came out of Madison County.

Tyler has had previous prison stays as well. She served one year for the possession of methamphetamine and third degree assault and was discharged in January, 2018. She also served a 15-month sentence for possession of methamphetamine and was discharged in June, 2019. And she served one year for theft by unlawful taking and was released in January, 2009. All of those previous convictions also took place in Madison County.