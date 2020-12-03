Woman sentenced to probation in meth case

YORK -- Nayeli Manriquez, 23, whose address has been listed as both York and Grand Island in court documents, was sentenced to probation this week in York County District Court, in a case that began as felony possession of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the York Police Department assisted with a probation-related residential search of a property where Manriquez and another woman were living.

During the search of Manriquez’s bedroom, police officers say they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside it. The officers said that Manriquez indicated the pipe belonged to a friend. She also admitted to smoking marijuana and methamphetamine occasionally and said she had last smoked methamphetamine about two days prior. Officers said they also found a large butane torch in her closet, which she said did not belong to her.

Manriquez was initially charged with a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

As part of a plea agreement, the original charge was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, and carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced her to a term of two years of probation. The sentencing also includes three 30-day stints in jail – to be served in the future – which can be waived by the court if she is in compliance with the terms of her probation. She was given credit for one day already served.