Woman sentenced to probation for possession after failing to appear twice

YORK – Edith Hernandez, 31, of Long Beach, California, has been sentenced to probation in a case where she pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance.

She had also had two failures to appear in this case, but that felony charge was dismissed as part of an earlier plea agreement.

The case began when she was stopped for speeding, going 98 mph, on Interstate 80. A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol initiated the traffic stop, according to court documents.

The trooper indicates in the affidavit filed with the court he could smell marijuana inside the vehicle being driven by Hernandez.

He says Hernandez and her passenger admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found marijuana and a bag of Psilocybin mushrooms.

This week, Hernandez was sentenced in York County District Court to three years of traditional probation. She was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

She was also sentenced to 42 days in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.