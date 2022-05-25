Woman sentenced to prison for having large amount of methamphetamine

YORK – A 48-year-old Lincoln woman (whose address has also been listed as Lexington in court documents) has been sentenced to prison time in York County District Court in a case involving her possession of a very large amount of methamphetamine.

Marlene Browning earlier pleaded guilty to attempt of a Class 1 felony, which is a Class 2 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and possession of money while violating a drug law, a Class 4 felony.

One count of attempt of a Class 4 felony was dismissed.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, near the York exit. The affidavit says he saw an eastbound pickup with two aftermarket auxiliary LED lights mounted to the front of the truck underneath the headlights and they were not dimmed when approaching other vehicles, including his patrol unit.

A traffic stop was initiated.

The driver was James McDonald, 31, of Wahoo. McDonald gave consent for a search.

During the search, deputies found bags containing a large amount of methamphetamine. They also found a digital scale, 58 unused baggies, $2,500 in cash, two bags with methamphetamine residue and four glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

The weight of the methamphetamine was a half-pound.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Browning to a term of 2-4 years for the Class 2 felony; 1-3 years for having no drug tax stamp; and 1-3 years for possession of money while violating a drug law. She was given credit for one day already served in this matter.