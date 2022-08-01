Woman sentenced to federal prison after being caught with gun stolen in York County

YORK -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Katherine Woitaszewski, 36, formerly of Papillion, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by Chief United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., after being caught with a gun stolen in York County.

She was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release, Woitaszewski will serve a 3-year term of supervised release.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Woitaszewski was the front seat passenger in a truck that was stopped by the Omaha Police Department near Locust and Abbott Drive in Omaha. Woitaszewski had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. During her arrest, Woitaszewski informed law enforcement that she had a pistol in the truck and that it was in her backpack. Law enforcement located a purple backpack on the front passenger floorboard. Inside the purple backpack, law enforcement found a Kahr CW380 .380 caliber pistol and over 200 rounds of ammunition. The pistol had been reported stolen on September 18, 2020, in York County. In a booking call, Woitaszewski admitted to knowing that the firearm was stolen.

A firearm and toolmark examiner with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives examined the Kahr CW380 .380 caliber pistol and determined that it was not manufactured in Nebraska and the firearm would have had to have traveled in and affected interstate commerce to be found in Nebraska on October 28, 2020.

Woitaszewski has a prior felony conviction for delivery with the intent to deliver a controlled substance in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, from 2019. Woitaszewski was on probation for this offense when arrested with the firearm at issue.

This case was investigated by the United States Marshal’s Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Omaha Police Department, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office.