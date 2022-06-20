Woman sentenced to federal prison after arrest in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Carmen Vazques, 19, of San Diego, California, has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard. Following her release from prison, Vazques will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On February 25, 2021, Nebraska State Patrol Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by the co-defendant and occupied by Vazques in Hamilton County. The co-defendant consented to a search of the vehicle.

Vazques then handed the trooper a bag containing a joint and directed troopers to additional marijuana in her luggage. As the troopers searched the vehicle, they found five bags of methamphetamine hidden behind the front passenger seat. The methamphetamine was sent to the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab where it was confirmed to be, in fact, methamphetamine weighing approximately six pounds.

Vazques has a pending case in San Diego for transporting a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.