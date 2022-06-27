Woman sentenced on drug charges

YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has been sentenced in a case involving felonies related to possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver in York County.

The case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on regular duty, at night, on South Lincoln Avenue when he saw a van traveling south without any headlights turned on. A traffic stop was initiated.

Jemison was the driver and while the police officer was talking with her, he said he could smell burned marijuana coming from the van.

When she was asked about the smell, the officer said she admitted to smoking marijuana right before the stop.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found 48 individual 3.5-gram bags of marijuana, two 14-gram bags of marijuana, two plastic containers of marijuana weighing about 14 grams each, four THC concentrate syringes, two small THC concentrate “pucks,” two single gram bags of THC shatter, four full 14.8-ounce containers of THC infused bath salts – all of which were indicated to have been purchased at an out-of-state dispensary. He said he also found pills that field-tested positive for amphetamines.

She was initially charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, both Class 2A felonies, and two counts of having no drug tax stamps, both Class 4 felonies.

As part of a plea agreement, all the charges against her were dismissed with the exception of having no drug tax stamp. She pleaded guilty to that charge. As this is a Class 4 felony, she was facing the possibility of a maximum two years in prison.

In York County District Court, she was sentenced to a term of 30 days in jail with credit for two days already served. She was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution/fines.