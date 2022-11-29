Woman sentenced for hauling 83 pounds of pot into York County

YORK – A 59-year-old California woman who was caught with 83 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County has been sentenced in York County District Court.

Amy Taylor of Sacramento was sentenced this past week.

She was initially charged with two counts of possession of schedule 1/2/3 controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felonies; no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and driving under revocation, a Class 2 misdemeanor. Those were later amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony and having no drug tax stamp as part of a plea agreement.

This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped Taylor’s car because of strange and suspicious driving patterns as she drove down Interstate 80 and then proceeded to quickly exit at the Waco interchange, according to court documents. She also failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of the off-ramp.

The trooper’s affidavit filed with the court said Taylor was the driver. It was found that she had a revoked license out of California.

The trooper also notes in the affidavit she displayed many nervous mannerisms.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Located in three suitcases were 74 heat-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing approximately 82.4 pounds total. Located in the rear cargo area was one glass jar with approximately 2.8 pounds of THC wax. Located in a bag in the cargo area was one container holding approximately nine grams of psilocybin mushrooms. There was also a gray book bag holding 14 grams of marijuana and in the rear cargo area were two packages of marijuana and more THC wax. In Taylor’s purse, troopers said they found a bag with five grams of marijuana and $2,351 in cash.

This past week, she was ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution/fine, was sentenced to three years of probation and was sent to jail for 30 days. She was also sentenced to two future 30-day stints in jail, which can be waived if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.