Woman sent to prison in case involving heroin, meth, loaded handgun

YORK – Margaret Sells, 44, of South Bend, Ind., has been sent to prison for a felony charge in a case involving the possession of LSD, heroin, methamphetamine and a loaded hand gun.
Her sentencing was held this week in York County District Court.
She had been scheduled to be sentenced much earlier, but she failed to appear for those proceedings and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. At that time, it was found that she was incarcerated in Indiana for auto theft, distribution of methamphetamine and fleeing from law enforcement.
According to court documents, on Feb. 7, 2019, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he observed a motorist fail to signal and then later drive slowly in the passing lane impeding traffic.
A traffic stop was initiated and the deputy said he could smell marijuana upon making contact with the driver, who was identified as Robert Palmer. The deputy said Palmer admitted to smoking marijuana and a search was initiated of the vehicle by the sheriff’s department with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.
During the search, investigators found 15.4 grams of heroin, 9.6 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycontin pills, LSD and 12.3 grams of an unknown substance.
Court documents indicate that co-defendant Steven T. Hook and Sells had been sleeping in the back of the vehicle. Where they had been sleeping, deputies allege they found an infant nasal aspirator that had been refabricated into a methamphetamine pipe, two scales with methamphetamine residue, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun and a bag containing $5,321 in cash.
She was initially charged with possession of 28-139 grams of heroin, a Class 1 C felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; possession of a firearm with a Class 2 felony drug violation, a Class 1D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; another count of no drug tax stamp; two more counts of possession of a controlled substance; and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
As part of a plea agreement, all the counts were dismissed except for one count of possession of a controlled substance. She pleaded no contest to the remaining charge and was sentenced to one year in prison. She was given credit for 70 days already served.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!