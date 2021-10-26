Woman sent to prison for possessing heroin and meth

“After the search was completed, she was read her Miranda Rights which she waived, and admitted to ownership of the heroin and methamphetamine. She also admitted to shooting up in her arms and that her last heroin use was in the morning,” the deputy said in the court document.

“The state is asking for a straight sentence, in line with the recommendation from probation,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “We are asking for it to be served at the department of corrections, for the purposes that we are not equipped to accommodate her at the York County Jail. There is a medical facility at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women which could support her.”

“The Nebraska Correctional Center for Women is better equipped to handle her upcoming childbirth than the York County Jail, we’d agree,” said York County Public Defender David Michel. “I believe probation with conditions is the proper way to go.”

“I apologize, I’m sorry, this is embarrassing,” Evans said to the court. “Then, I was at a bad point in my life, I’m clean now. I’m having a lot of health problems and I am just about due (to have a baby).”