Woman sent to prison for possessing heroin and meth

YORK – Cheyanne Evans, 26, of Gary, Indiana, was sent to prison this week for possessing methamphetamine and Black Tar heroin.
She appeared in York County District Court this week for sentencing. She had already pleaded guilty to both counts – but then failed to show up for sentencing months ago.
This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on South Lincoln Avenue when he saw the vehicle Evans was driving turn from the wrong lane. A traffic stop was initiated, the sheriff’s deputy says in documents filed with the court, and he spoke with the driver, who was Evans.
The deputy says both Evans and her passenger, Robert Kennedy of Indiana, consented to a search.
During the search, the deputy found a plastic Ziploc baggie containing a white crystal-like substance which field tested positive as methamphetamine. It weighed 3.5 grams and was found in Evans’ wallet. Also found was a green plastic bottle cap with a black waxy substance that had a strong vinegar-like smell which was found to be Black Tar Heroin. Also located was a silver bottle cap and a plastic globe piece which both contained a similar black waxy substance, suspected as Black Tar heroin, which was located in a cup holder in the back of the van and the plastic globe was located in a purse.
The deputy says also found was a broken glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, as well as a box containing eight different packages of syringes underneath the front passenger seat. A single syringe was also found in another purse and another single syringe was found in Evans’ hooded sweatshirt.
“After the search was completed, she was read her Miranda Rights which she waived, and admitted to ownership of the heroin and methamphetamine. She also admitted to shooting up in her arms and that her last heroin use was in the morning,” the deputy said in the court document.
“The state is asking for a straight sentence, in line with the recommendation from probation,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “We are asking for it to be served at the department of corrections, for the purposes that we are not equipped to accommodate her at the York County Jail. There is a medical facility at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women which could support her.”
“The Nebraska Correctional Center for Women is better equipped to handle her upcoming childbirth than the York County Jail, we’d agree,” said York County Public Defender David Michel. “I believe probation with conditions is the proper way to go.”
“I apologize, I’m sorry, this is embarrassing,” Evans said to the court. “Then, I was at a bad point in my life, I’m clean now. I’m having a lot of health problems and I am just about due (to have a baby).”
Judge James Stecker said Evans’ prior criminal history included multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, “and you didn’t show up for your post-sentencing interview, you didn’t appear for sentencing last February and you have been absent from the court for months. You are not fit for probation.”