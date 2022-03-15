Woman pleads not guilty to running drugs while calling them Christmas gifts

YORK – A 59-year-old Iowa woman is charged with the intent to deliver drugs in York County and she pleaded not guilty this week in York County District Court where arraignment proceedings were held.

Judith A. Lindner of Manning, Iowa, has been charged with two Class 2A felonies regarding the substances, as well as possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony, and having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty on Interstate 80, conducting a ruse checkpoint in the mid-morning hours.

According to court documents, the deputy saw a vehicle traveling eastbound, closely following a U-Haul van, and then abruptly exiting at the Bradshaw exit in order to turn around and head west on Interstate 80.

Due to a traffic infraction, the deputy stopped the vehicle. The deputy said Lindner, the driver, told him she was coming from California. She also provided “unsolicited information, such as that her relatives are firefighters and she appreciated first responder service.”

“When asked where she was going, she stated she was going back to Iowa but had turned around on the interstate to use the restroom which appeared odd that she wouldn’t continue east to look for a restroom.”

The deputy said he also noticed boxes in the back of her van, with different names on them. She told the deputy they were Christmas presents.

When asked if he could search the vehicle, Lindner denied permission.

Loki, the deputy’s K-9 partner, was deployed and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics in the area where the boxes were located.

Assisted by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper and a deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. They located multiple bags of marijuana, in excess of four pounds, multiple jars of THC wax and multiple THC-infused products. The quantity, in addition to the different names on the boxes, indicated they were being transported with the intent to deliver to multiple different individuals. Multiple boxes were labeled with the name “Judy.”

Court documents indicate she denied knowledge of the contents of the packages, stating she was “just supposed to transport it back to Iowa.”

Upon her not guilty pleas, Judge James Stecker set a jury trial in the matter for July 20.