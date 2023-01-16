Woman pleads not guilty to possession charge

YORK – Aliyana Hamilton, 25, of Sioux City, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty to felony failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance. Her arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

She was charged after a traffic stop in York County, during which deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department found her to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Upon her arrest, deputies also found that her criminal history (according to court documents) is lengthy and includes arrests and/or convictions for second degree assault, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, theft, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assault by a confined person.

A jury trial in this matter, in York County, has been set for late April.