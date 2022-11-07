Woman pleads not guilty to having 10 pounds of meth in car

YORK – A 31-year-old Illinois woman has pleaded not guilty in York County District Court to having 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car at the rest area west of York, along Interstate 80.

This past week, Monica Morales, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, entered her plea during arraignment proceedings.

She is charged with possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, which is a Class 1D felony, that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison; being in the possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw Morales’ vehicle on Interstate 80 and noted it was without a front license plate. He saw the Missouri vehicle pull into the rest area and Morales exit the vehicle. When he spoke with Morales, he detected the odor of marijuana and a search was conducted of the vehicle.

During the search, troopers found a pink luggage bag with nine air-sealed bags of methamphetamine and an unsealed bag containing the same. The total weight was 10.66 pounds, which is a significant amount. They also found a gun, brand Sig Sauer P365.

During their conversation, Morales allegedly told trooper she was coming from Los Angeles and was headed to Chicago.

She was arrested and charged.

This week, her bond was modified to $100,000, 10%.