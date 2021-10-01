Woman pleads not guilty to five felonies after traffic stop

YORK – A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged with five felonies related to controlled substances after a traffic stop in York County and she has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Valeria A. Body appeared in York County District Court this past week for arraignment.

Judge James Stecker explained to her that she has been formally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, both Class 2A felonies; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamps, Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, a police officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol on South Lincoln Avenue near David Drive when he saw a minivan without headlights turned on. It was 10 p.m., so it was dark. A traffic stop was conducted.

When the officer spoke with the driver, he said he could smell burned marijuana. The driver was identified as Vanisha Jemsion and Body was a passenger.

A search was conducted after the women said they had been smoking marijuana.