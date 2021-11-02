Woman pleads not guilty to delivery of drugs in York County

YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has pleaded not guilty to four felonies related to possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver in York County.

She appeared for arraignment in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

She is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, both Class 2A felonies, and two counts of having no drug tax stamps, both Class 4 felonies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on regular duty, at night, on South Lincoln Avenue when he saw a van traveling south without any headlights turned on. A traffic stop was initiated.

Jemison was the driver and while the police officer was talking with her, he said he could smell burned marijuana coming from the van.

When she was asked about the smell, the officer said she admitted to smoking marijuana right before the stop.