Woman pleads not guilty to cocaine possession in York County

YORK – A 23-year-old woman, whose address has been listed as both Colorado and Omaha, has been arraigned in York County District Court for possession of cocaine.

Kaila Lashell appeared in District Court this past week, where she pleaded not guilty.

She was stopped by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department on Interstate 80, after allegedly speeding.

She was a passenger in the vehicle and the driver, Trenton Graham, allegedly was acting very nervous during the stop.

When she was asked to exit the vehicle, she told the deputy she could not because she was nude and the deputy allowed her the opportunity to put some clothes on as he looked away. But the deputy, while doing so, noticed Graham allegedly shaking his head toward her and then he told the deputy there was cocaine in the center console.

It is also alleged she told deputies she had used cocaine within the last hour.

During the stop, they allegedly found a baggie with cocaine and a rolled up $20 bill that had cocaine residue.

Her criminal history was found to have a single conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, while Graham was found to have a criminal history that involved drug-related charges and convictions.

She’s been charged with a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.