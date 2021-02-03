Woman pleads no contest to child abuse after abandoning five children at interchange

“The children told me that they had been asleep at an unidentified gas station when (one of the children) was called by her mother (Lira) who said they were being pulled over. She later called them from jail to tell them they were being arrested. At this time, the children had been asleep at an unknown gas station.” He added that all this had happened to the children, at the gas station, in the middle of the night.

The police officer says a staff member at the hotel had explained that the children went to that lodging property and she received a call from a woman who asked her to give the children a hotel room and another woman would call and pay for it. The hotel worker said she never received a call to pay for the room, “but she decided that it was in the best interest of the children that she would put them up in a room for their own wellbeing. She said she put the children in a room for one night.

“It is unknown where the children were or what they were doing from the time the adults were arrested and the time they were booked into the hotel.”

The officer says in his affidavit that the older children were caring for the younger children and had been able to get them some food.