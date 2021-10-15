Woman pleads no contest in multi-felony drug case

YORK – Klara Domena, 41, of New Brighton, Penn., has changed her plea in a case that began with six felonies after being caught with 25 pounds of high grade marijuana on a country road in York County.

Court documents indicate a ruse checkpoint was being conducted at the Bradshaw exit on Interstate 80 when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw an eastbound Florida vehicle suddenly exit and turn right onto County Road H without first signaling.

A traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy says Domena was alone in the rental vehicle.

The deputy’s affidavit says he asked if everything was alright and Domena responded that her GPS had quit working so she decided to exit the interstate.

The deputy became suspicious when Domena told him she was “coming from Illinois and heading to Iowa” – plus she never mentioned any locations west of that point (as she had been traveling eastbound). She also gave him a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I pointed out that both Iowa and Illinois are in the direction in which she was traveling,” the deputy says in his affidavit.