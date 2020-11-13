Woman pleads guilty in heroin, meth case

YORK – A 26-year-old Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in a case in which she is accused of possessing Black Tar Heroin and methamphetamine.

Cheyanne Evans of Gary, Ind., made her pleas in District Court this week, regarding two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on South Lincoln Avenue when he saw the vehicle Evans was driving turn from the wrong lane.

A traffic stop was initiated, the sheriff’s deputy says in documents filed with the court, and he spoke with the driver, who was Evans.

The deputy says both Evans and her passenger, Robert Kennedy of Indiana, consented to a search.

During the search, the deputy found a plastic Ziploc baggie containing a white crystal-like substance which field tested positive as methamphetamine. It weighed 3.5 grams and was found in Evans’ wallet. Also found was a green plastic bottle cap with a black waxy substance that had a strong vinegar-like smell which was found to be Black Tar Heroin. Also located was a silver bottle cap and a plastic globe piece which both contained a similar black waxy substance, suspected as Black Tar heroin, which was located in a cup holder in the back of the van and the plastic globe was located in a purse.