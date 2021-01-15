Woman pleads guilty in firearm, drug case in York County

YORK – Monique K. Ouellette, 29, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., has pleaded guilty in a case that began as possession of illegal firearms and drugs.

She entered her plea this week, in the York County District Court.

She was originally charged with a Class 2 felony of possession of a firearm during a Class 2A felony drug violation. That was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony as part of a plea agreement and she entered a guilty plea.

A charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, was dismissed as part of that agreement.

She is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court by the investigating troopers of the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper was on regular duty, parked along the interstate, when he saw a vehicle traveling in the passing lane and then quickly merging to the driving lane. As the trooper pulled out, onto the interstate, he said the vehicle quickly turned into a rest area and then quickly stop. He said the male driver quickly exited the vehicle and continued to watch the patrol unit.