Woman makes change of plea in 26-pound marijuana case

YORK – Yeng Thao, 44, of Catawba, New Jersey, has changed her plea in a case where she was caught hauling 26 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle as she traveled through York County.

Thao was stopped by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic infraction on Interstate 80.

The deputy became suspicious of illegal activity during his conversation with Thao (who was the driver and lone occupant) so he asked for consent to search, which was granted.

The deputy found a duffel bag in the trunk containing 26 pounds of marijuana. And receipts in the vehicle showed she was actually coming from northern California, not Salt Lake City, Utah, as she had indicated earlier.

She was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Those charges were amended to one count of having more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony. She pleaded no contest in York County District Court this past week to that single count and the rest were dismissed.

She is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 24.