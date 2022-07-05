 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman gets probation after taking meth into York prison

Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Autumn Johnson, 28, of Fairbury, has been sentenced to probation after taking methamphetamine into the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York.

Johnson was transported to the prison as a “county safe keeper” from Nuckolls County. She was transferred there by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Department. While searching the contents of Johnson’s property for inventory purposes, a corporal opened a pill bottle and found methamphetamine, according to court documents.

The corporal says in the affidavit for the court that Johnson came directly from the Jefferson County Jail where she was being housed for Nuckolls County. It was again noted that she was being housed at the prison as a safekeeper (being housed elsewhere due to jail space constraints) and she was not a convicted prison inmate.

Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which was later amended to attempted possession, a Class 1 misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. She pleaded not guilty to the amended charge.

This past week, in York County District Court, she was sentenced to two years of traditional probation. She was also sentenced to two 30-day stints and one 26-day stint in jail, to be served in the future, which can be waived by the court if she is found to be compliant with the terms of her probation.

