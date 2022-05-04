 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman gets jail time for possession of methamphetamine

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 3 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Whitney Haack, 35, whose address has been listed as Fairmont, Albion and Crescent, Iowa, has been sentenced to jail time for possession of methamphetamine in York.

Her sentencing comes after she failed twice to show up for court proceedings and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on South Lincoln Avenue where he saw a vehicle without license plates. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Haack.

While the stop was underway, a county drug dog alerted to the indication of narcotics in Haack’s vehicle.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass pipe with meth inside a sock in the center console of the vehicle. They also found a bag in the trunk, in which contained one gram of methamphetamine. They also found a red tooter straw and tin foil pieces which contained burned methamphetamine residue, weighing a half gram. They also found 11 pills of Cefdinir prescribed to someone else.

People are also reading…

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to a term of six months in the York County Jail with credit for 37 days already served.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fireball spotted over southern Mississippi, NASA confirms

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states. NASA confirmed Thursday that more than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas. Officials say it was first spotted 54 miles above the Mississippi River, near Alcorn, Mississippi. At its peak, the fireball was more than 10 times brighter than a full moon. NASA says the fireball generated enough energy to create shockwaves that produced booms and vibrations felt by people in the area.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Star Wars' fan exhibit makes May 4th a special day in NY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News