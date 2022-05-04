Woman gets jail time for possession of methamphetamine

YORK – Whitney Haack, 35, whose address has been listed as Fairmont, Albion and Crescent, Iowa, has been sentenced to jail time for possession of methamphetamine in York.

Her sentencing comes after she failed twice to show up for court proceedings and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on South Lincoln Avenue where he saw a vehicle without license plates. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was identified as Haack.

While the stop was underway, a county drug dog alerted to the indication of narcotics in Haack’s vehicle.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass pipe with meth inside a sock in the center console of the vehicle. They also found a bag in the trunk, in which contained one gram of methamphetamine. They also found a red tooter straw and tin foil pieces which contained burned methamphetamine residue, weighing a half gram. They also found 11 pills of Cefdinir prescribed to someone else.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to a term of six months in the York County Jail with credit for 37 days already served.