Woman gets jail time for meth possession

YORK – Madison Yonker, 22, of Lincoln, earlier changed her plea in York County District Court, in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine in York.

This week, she was sentenced to jail.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was southbound on Highway 81, just south of Recharge Road, in the early morning hours. According to the affidavit filed with the court, the deputy saw a vehicle cross the center line and a traffic stop was initiated.

Yonker was the driver of the vehicle. A records check showed she had an active warrant for her arrest out of Dawes County and she was arrested.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, a baggie with methamphetamine residue was found and she was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

She pleaded no contest to a Class 4 felony, so she was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

This week, during sentencing proceedings, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court Yonker now has an outstanding warrant in South Dakota. “She’s not a good candidate for probation as she has demonstrated her failure to comply with court orders. We are asking for a straight sentence.”