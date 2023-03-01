YORK – Ashley Gornto, 29, of Belleview, Florida, has been fined/ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $13,500 and has been given 10 months in jail after she was caught with 130 pounds of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop in York County.

Her co-defendant, Alexander R. Garcia, 24, of Summerfield, Fla., earlier pleaded no contest in the case.

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw Garcia quickly slow upon seeing the cruiser and then committing a traffic violation while exiting at the Waco interchange.

A traffic stop was initiated.

It was noted the vehicle Garcia was driving had been rented in Medford, Oregon, and was scheduled to be returned in Florida.

The trooper notes in his affidavit filed with the court that Garcia’s hands and body were rapidly shaking during his contact and he exhibited many signs of extreme nervousness.

The trooper said he saw numerous large duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle and what appeared to be a plastic heat sealed bag hanging out of one of the duffel bags.

Garcia insisted there was nothing illegal in the vehicle but court documents indicate Gornto said there was marijuana in the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. According to court documents, located in six duffel bags and in the storage compartment in the rear of the vehicle were 106 heat-sealed bags containing approximately 129.7 pounds of marijuana. Located in a book bag in the rear cargo area, inside a coat pocket, was a 1 Glock model 23 handgun which was field stripped, meaning the slide and lower receiver were not connected. Also spread out in the vehicle were 12.5 ounces of dispensary marijuana.

Both were arrested.

Gornto was initially charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

As part of a plea agreement, Gornto pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. All the other charges were dismissed.

While she was sentenced to 10 months in the York County Jail, she was given credit for four days already served.