Woman gets $5K fine and probation for bringing drugs into York County

YORK – A plea agreement was earlier reached in a drug-related case in which a Minneapolis woman was initially charged with six felonies and those were reduced down to one. This past week, Valeria Body, 26, of Minneapolis, Minn., appeared in York County District Court for sentencing during which she was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution/fine.

This case began when a York Police officer was on regular duty, on South Lincoln Avenue near David Drive. He stopped a minivan because the driver had no head lights or tail lights although it was dark out.

During the traffic stop, the officer said he could smell burned marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to court documents.

Body was a passenger in the vehicle and her wife, Vanisha, who was the driver, told the officer she had just smoked marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found 48 individual 3.5-gram bags of marijuana, two bags which were 14 grams each, two plastic containers containing approximately 14 grams of marijuana each, four THC concentrate syringes, two small THC pucks, two single-gram bags of THC shatter, four full 14.8-ounce containers of THC infused bath salts, four pills in a tied-up piece of plastic; and a bag with residue that tested positive for amphetamines.

The charges dismissed against Body were two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of having no drug tax stamp.

For the one count, besides the $5,000 fine/restitution, Body will also have to serve three years of probation. She was given two 30-day stints and one 28-day stint in jail – these are scheduled into the future and can be waived by the court if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.