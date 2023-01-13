 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman gets $500 fine in meth case

YORK – A woman caught with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County has been given a $500 fine.

Amber Featherstone, 36, of Denver, Colo., earlier reached a plea agreement with the prosecution. She was sentenced this past week in York County District Court.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a traffic violation and a stop was initiated.

Featherstone was a passenger in the vehicle.

Consent to search the vehicle was granted and deputies found a bag with a glass vial containing a white crystal substance which was methamphetamine. The deputy also found multiple glass pipes that are commonly used to inhale methamphetamine.

She was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which was amended down to a Class 1 misdemeanor.

In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'

