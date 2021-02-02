Woman found to have meth in underwear and warrants in Idaho

YORK – A 21-year-old woman from Blackfoot, Idaho, has been charged after being found with methamphetamine in her underwear and having warrants in her home state.

Ashley Morrison was a passenger in a vehicle that was in the wrong lanes, going the wrong way, on Highway 81 in York County.

On Jan. 1, at 1:12 a.m., a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was northbound on Highway 81, between Roads 5 and 6, when he saw a vehicle coming at him, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

He said in the affidavit filed with the court that the vehicle was coming directly at his patrol unit and he had to swerve into another lane to avoid a collision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Scott Hofferber, 31, also of Idaho.

Morrison was the passenger and a records check indicated that she had three active arrest warrants with full extradition from Bingham County, Idaho. At that point, she was arrested.