Woman enters no contest plea in multi-DUI case

YORK – Kimberly S. Knight, 48, of York, has entered a plea of no contest in a case involving fourth offense driving under the influence, driving under revocation and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Her change of plea was entered this past week in York County District Court.

The case began when a York Police officer was informed that a woman was slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle which was parked in the 1300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

When the officer arrived, he said he found Knight in the driver’s seat, with her head resting on the steering wheel of the vehicle, which was running with the keys in the ignition.

According to court documents, after the officer made several attempts to gain her attention, she opened the door.

The officer says in the court affidavit that in the middle console, he found a mostly consumed bottle of Smirnoff with approximately 1 ½ inch of alcohol left in the bottle.

The officer says when she exited the vehicle, he observed her speech to be slurred.

He said she failed field sobriety tests and then tested at .185 on the preliminary breath test.