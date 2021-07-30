Woman denies having 28 grams of meth in bra, socks and shoes

YORK – This week, Mary J. Palo, 55, of Fairbury, entered not guilty pleas to three felonies in a case where jailers said they found 28 grams of methamphetamine in her bra, socks and shoes after she was arrested following a traffic stop.

Palo has been formally charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Her not guilty pleas were entered this week in York County District Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the vehicle in which Palo was a passenger, due to a traffic violation.

The deputy was given consent to search by the driver and during that search he found a small Ziploc bag containing meth. Because of that discovery, Palo and the driver, Darren Cloyd, 56, were arrested.

The deputy says in the affidavit that while en route to the York County Jail, Palo “stated she did have more controlled substance on her person.”