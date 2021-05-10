 Skip to main content
Woman charged with possessing 13 pound of pot products
Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Grace L. Yost, 61, of Lima, Ohio, is charged with three felonies after being a passenger in a vehicle on Interstate 80 where 13 pounds of pot-related products were found.

She waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, the vehicle in which Yost was riding was stopped by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol because of a traffic violation in York County.

It was found that the driver had an active warrant in Florida, for drug charges.

A drug dog with the state patrol alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and it was subsequently searched.

Troopers say they found a plastic bag containing two heat-sealed bags of THC edibles; a suitcase and a duffel bag holding 13 heat-sealed bags holding 12.5 pounds of raw marijuana; and four packages of THC wax. The total amount of marijuana products was approximately 13 pounds.

Yost has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

