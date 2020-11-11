Woman charged with heroin and meth possession

YORK – The case against a 26-year-old Indiana woman has been bound over to District Court, in which she is accused of possessing Black Tar Heroin and methamphetamine.

Cheyanne Evans of Gary, Ind., has been formally charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on South Lincoln Avenue when he saw the vehicle Evans was driving turn from the wrong lane.

A traffic stop was initiated, the sheriff’s deputy says in documents filed with the court, and he spoke with the driver, who was Evans.

The deputy says both Evans and her passenger, Robert Kennedy of Indiana, consented to a search.