Woman charged with heroin and meth possession

YORK – The case against a 26-year-old Indiana woman has been bound over to District Court, in which she is accused of possessing Black Tar Heroin and methamphetamine.
Cheyanne Evans of Gary, Ind., has been formally charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on South Lincoln Avenue when he saw the vehicle Evans was driving turn from the wrong lane.
A traffic stop was initiated, the sheriff’s deputy says in documents filed with the court, and he spoke with the driver, who was Evans.
The deputy says both Evans and her passenger, Robert Kennedy of Indiana, consented to a search.
During the search, the deputy alleges a plastic Ziploc baggie containing a white crystal-like substance which field tested positive as methamphetamine was found. It weighed 3.5 grams and was found in Evans’ wallet. It is alleged also found was a green plastic bottle cap with a black waxy substance that had a strong vinegar-like smell which was found to be Black Tar Heroin. Also located was a silver bottle cap and a plastic globe piece which both contained a similar black waxy substance, suspected as Black Tar heroin, which was located in a cup holder in the back of the van and the plastic globe was located in a purse.
The deputy says also found was a broken glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, as well as a box containing eight different packages of syringes underneath the front passenger seat. A single syringe was also alleged found in another purse and another single syringe was found in Evans’ hooded sweatshirt.
“After the search was completed, she was read her Miranda Rights which she waived, and admitted to ownership of the heroin and methamphetamine. She also admitted to shooting up in her arms and that her last heroin use was in the morning,” the deputy said in the court document.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.
