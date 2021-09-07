Woman charged with five drug-related felonies

YORK – A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged with five felonies related to controlled substances after a traffic stop in York County.

Valeria A. Body has been formally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, both Class 2A felonies; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of having no drug tax stamps, Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, a police officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol on South Lincoln Avenue near David Drive when he saw a minivan without headlights turned on. It was 10 p.m., so it was dark. A traffic stop was conducted.

When the officer spoke with the driver, he said he could smell burned marijuana. The driver was identified as Vanisha Jemsion and Body was a passenger.

A search was conducted after the women said they had been smoking marijuana.

Officers allegedly found 48 individual 3.5-gram bags of marijuana, two bags of marijuana weighing 14 grams each, two plastic containers with 14 grams in each, four THC concentrate syringes, two THC “pucks,” two single gram bags of shatter, four full 14.8 ounce containers of THC-infused bath salts and a black bag with pills that tested positive as amphetamine.

The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.