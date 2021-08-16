 Skip to main content
Woman changes plea in case involving her flight to avoid arrest
Woman changes plea in case involving her flight to avoid arrest

Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK –Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln has changed her pleas in a case involving fleeing from law enforcement and the possession of drugs.

She recently pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. She changed her pleas before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

This case began last November when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested her and her passenger, Derrick Phipps, 36, of Lincoln, after a pursuit in York, Hamilton and Seward Counties. Deputies from the York and Seward County Sheriff’s Departments also assisted in the effort.

At a late evening hour, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near Highway 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York. The trooper and a York County Sheriff’s deputy, who was also in the area, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Road 9. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle turned north on the Hampton spur and entered I-80, traveling eastbound at mile marker 338. Troopers continued pursuing the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-80. Near mile marker 366, Seward County Sheriff’s deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a stop. At that point, troopers and deputies were able to take both occupants into custody without further incident.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found methamphetamine and marijuana.

She is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision for each of the Class 4 felonies.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 25.

