Woman changes plea in case involving her flight to avoid arrest

YORK –Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln has changed her pleas in a case involving fleeing from law enforcement and the possession of drugs.

She recently pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. She changed her pleas before Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

This case began last November when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested her and her passenger, Derrick Phipps, 36, of Lincoln, after a pursuit in York, Hamilton and Seward Counties. Deputies from the York and Seward County Sheriff’s Departments also assisted in the effort.

At a late evening hour, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near Highway 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York. The trooper and a York County Sheriff’s deputy, who was also in the area, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Road 9. The trooper initiated a pursuit.