Woman caught with meth in pants gets probation

YORK – A 22-year-old Seward woman found with methamphetamine stashed in the waistband of her pants after being arrested in a traffic stop in York County has been sentenced to probation.

Stacey Damanhoury appeared in York County District Court this week for sentencing.

She was convicted of possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Damanhoury was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped during early morning hours on Highway 34, by a sheriff’s deputy, for not having any license plates. Court documents indicate the passenger side taillight was damaged.

In the affidavit, the deputy indicates he could smell marijuana when approaching the vehicle and his canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy finding a backpack containing a glass pipe with residue which tested positive as methamphetamine.

Damanhoury was taken to the York County Jail and during a search of her person by jail personnel, a Ziploc bag and a small plastic container with another baggie stuffed inside it, were found. Both baggies contained a white crystal-like substance and both substances tested positive as methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 6.8 grams. The items were found in her front waistband area of her pants.

She was sentenced to three years of traditional probation with three 24-day stints in jail which can be waived by the court if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.