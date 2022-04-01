Woman caught with meth gets probation

YORK – A California woman caught with methamphetamine in York County has been sentenced to probation.

Hailey Mays, 22, of Rocklin, Calif., was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department initiated a traffic stop in the area of East Second Street and Iowa Avenue in York, due to a vehicle with a fictitious license plate.

Mays was the driver.

The deputy says in court documents that Mays told him she did not have her license, registration, proof of ownership or proof of insurance. The deputy said further that while speaking with her, he could see needle caps inside her vehicles.

The deputy asked her if she took any medications that required insulin needles and she said she took steroids.

She also denied consent to search. But Justice, a canine deputy with the sheriff’s department alerted to the presence of narcotics. During that search of the vehicle, they found two bags containing methamphetamine.

She was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, but that was reduced to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. She pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

She was sentenced to two years of traditional probation with three 29-day stints in jail that can be waived by the court if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.