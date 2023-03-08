YORK – Susan Naff, 50, of Mellen, Wisconsin, was in York County District Court this past week for arraignment proceedings as she is accused of being caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in York County.

Naff pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance. A jury trial in the matter has been scheduled for late June. If convicted, she could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol made contact with Neff for a traffic violation. During their conversation, the trooper became suspicious of illegal activity.

Neff gave consent to search and during the search of the vehicle they allegedly found a straw in the center console with a powder that tested positive as cocaine. They also allegedly found cocaine in her purse, according to the probable cause affidavit filed with the court.