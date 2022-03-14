Woman caught with cocaine in semi pleads not guilty

YORK – A female passenger in a semi in York who was initially reported to possibly be involved in some sort of altercation was found to be allegedly in possession of cocaine and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her.

She recently appeared for arraignment in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, a semi driver reported that another semi was parked along the shoulder of the eastbound onramp to Interstate 80, at the York interchange. He said as he got closer to the other semi, a man ran out and asked him to call 911. He added that the man was arguing with a woman.

When the semi driver told the man he would call 911 for him, the pair left in the semi, heading east – and they nearly hit his truck as they passed him on the right to get back onto the interstate.

The semi driver called York County Emergency Communications and a sheriff’s deputy asked him to meet him at the Waco interchange so they could get a better statement about what he had observed. As the deputy arrived, the semi driver pointed out the truck in question and deputies went to stop the other semi, to assess what the problem was.

During the deputy’s contact with the driver of the other semi – and the female passenger identified as Eboni Fingal of Wichita, Kan. – consent was given by the driver to search the vehicle. During a search of the passenger side of the semi, the deputy allegedly found cocaine, Ecstasy and marijuana.

The driver denied knowing anything about the drugs.

Fingal was later heard by deputies saying to the driver she was sorry for having the items in the truck, according to court documents.

Fingal has been charged with two Class 4 felonies, which carry possible maximum sentences of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

She has also been charged with failure to appear, which is also a Class 4 felony. This stemmed from her not showing up for an earlier arraignment proceeding and she was arrested for that charge as well.

A jury trial in the matter has been set for late May.