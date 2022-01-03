Woman caught with cocaine in semi formally charged

YORK – A female passenger in a semi in York who was initially reported to possibly be involved in some sort of altercation was found to be allegedly in possession of cocaine and she has been formally charged in York County District Court.

According to court documents, a semi driver reported that another semi was parked along the shoulder of the eastbound onramp to Interstate 80, at the York interchange. He said as he got closer to the other semi, a man ran out and asked him to call 911. He added that the man was arguing with a woman.

When the semi driver told the man he would call 911 for him, the pair left in the semi, heading east – and they nearly hit his truck as they passed him on the right to get back onto the interstate.

The semi driver called York County Emergency Communications and a sheriff’s deputy asked him to meet him at the Waco interchange so they could get a better statement about what he had observed. As the deputy arrived, the semi driver pointed out the truck in question and deputies went to stop the other semi, to assess what the problem was.