YORK – A 24-year-old woman with addresses in both California and Oregon, has been arraigned on three felony charges after she was allegedly caught by Nebraska State Patrol troopers with 157 pounds of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop in York County.

Emilee Beauchemin has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

She’s pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents, a trooper was on regular duty on Interstate 80 in York County, when he stopped Beauchemin’s vehicle for speeding. During the stop, he noted there was air freshener in the vehicle, as well as multiple large duffel bags in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. The trooper allegedly saw certain signs of illegal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was denied.

A York County deputy was called to the scene, who deployed his drug dog, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, troopers found multiple heat-sealed bags in the duffel bags, containing 157 pounds of marijuana and 27 containers of THC wax.

She was arrested and charged at that point.

A jury trial has been set for late spring.