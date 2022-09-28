Woman accused of transporting heroin in York County

YORK – A 34-year-old woman from Las Vegas has been accused of transporting heroin and meth in York County, as well as illegally possessing financial transaction devices.

Kimberly Hansen pleaded not guilty to three felonies this week in York County District Court where her arraignment proceedings were held.

Hansen’s vehicle was stopped on Interstate 80 by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department who said she was driving 92 mph in the middle of the night.

Hansen and her companion, Isaac Franco, said they were heading to Minneapolis for a five-day trip. The deputy notes in court documents the amount of luggage they had seemed consistent with just a five-day trip and the interior of the rental car had a lived-in look as if they had been driving continuously.

When running Franco’s information, the deputy found he had a suspended license and a criminal history involving drugs and assault.

When talking again with the two, the deputy says they gave inconsistent information and couldn’t remember who they were visiting or what address they were headed for.

A county drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted.

During that search, deputies allegedly found 16 white pills of Carisoprodol; 6.1 grams of methamphetamine; 5.9 grams of heroin; a pipe and two bongs containing heroin residue; and two debit cards that didn’t belong to either person.

Hansen has pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, each being a Class 4 felony; and criminal possession of 2-3 financial transaction devices, also a Class 4 felony. Each count carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision.

A jury trial has been set for late January, 2023.