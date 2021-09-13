Woman accused of having meth in her pants

YORK – A 21-year-old Seward woman is accused of being found with methamphetamine stashed in the waistband of her pants after being arrested in a traffic stop in York County.

Stacey Damanhoury is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Damanhoury was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped during early morning hours on Highway 34, by a sheriff’s deputy, for not having any license plates. Court documents indicate the passenger side taillight was damaged.

In the affidavit, the deputy indicates he could smell marijuana when approaching the vehicle and his canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy finding a backpack containing a glass pipe with residue which tested positive as methamphetamine.