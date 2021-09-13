 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman accused of having meth in her pants
0 comments
top story

Woman accused of having meth in her pants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 2

YORK – A 21-year-old Seward woman is accused of being found with methamphetamine stashed in the waistband of her pants after being arrested in a traffic stop in York County.

Stacey Damanhoury is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Damanhoury was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped during early morning hours on Highway 34, by a sheriff’s deputy, for not having any license plates. Court documents indicate the passenger side taillight was damaged.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the affidavit, the deputy indicates he could smell marijuana when approaching the vehicle and his canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the deputy finding a backpack containing a glass pipe with residue which tested positive as methamphetamine.

Damanhoury was taken to the York County Jail and during a search of her person by jail personnel, a Ziploc bag and a small plastic container with another baggie stuffed inside it, were found. Both baggies contained a white crystal-like substance and both substances tested positive as methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 6.8 grams. The items were allegedly found in her front waistband area of her pants.

The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yorkfest is underway!
Latest News

Yorkfest is underway!

YORK – York’s big annual celebration is underway as Yorkfest 2021 – themed “Build Community Connections” – has begun.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News