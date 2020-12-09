Woman accused of hauling, dealing concentrated THC products

YORK – A 37-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged with two felonies after a York Police officer found her allegedly hauling a considerable amount of concentrated THC products in York County.

Avery Kurtz is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp.

It was during very early morning hours when the police officer said he saw a vehicle turn north onto Lincoln Avenue, turning straight into the outside land instead of the inside lane and then signaling over. The officer says in court documents that he initiated a traffic stop and could “immediately smell the distinct odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.”

During a search over the vehicle, the officer says in his affidavit that he found over 100 grams of concentrated THC and over two ounces of marijuana. The police officer alleges that Kurtz told him she “did not get the illegal drugs for herself. She explained that she got the drugs from Colorado for other people. She also admitting buying the concentrated THC wax, oil and marijuana.”

The preliminary hearing for Kurtz was waived and arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.