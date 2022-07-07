 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman accused of hauling 26 pounds of marijuana through York County

  • 0
York County Sheriff's Department

YORK – Yeng Thao, 44, of Catawba, New Jersey, is accused of hauling 26 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle as she traveled through York County.

Thao was stopped by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic infraction on Interstate 80.

The deputy became suspicious of illegal activity during his conversation with Thao (who was the driver and lone occupant) so he asked for consent to search, which was granted.

The deputy allegedly found a duffel bag in the trunk containing 26 pounds of marijuana. And receipts in the vehicle showed she was actually coming from northern California, not Salt Lake City, Utah, as she had indicated earlier.

She has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Her arraignment has been scheduled for July 11.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

York firefighter assaulted

York firefighter assaulted

YORK – A York off-duty firefighter was assaulted Saturday morning as he was leaving the fire station, according to York City Administrator Sue…

The first day of York University

The first day of York University

YORK – Today, Friday, July 1, 2022, has become a historical one as this is the first official day in the existence of York University.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Bring BG home' Brittney Griner rally as WNBA star faces trial in Russia

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News