Woman accused of forgery after scamming York County business

YORK – A Kansas City woman is accused of forgery after scamming a York County business out of $1,000.

Sara Camacho, 34, has pleaded not guilty in York County District Court to two counts of first degree forgery and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The case began when the York County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the Nebraska State Patrol after troopers arrested Camacho and another person who were found with multiple forged “Game of Chance” machine payout tickets in their possession.

Two payout tickets they found showed they were printed at a York County business.

The troopers said Camacho and her co-defendant had presented forged tickets at the local business and at other establishments in Nebraska and Kansas.

Deputies saw Camacho and her co-defendant enter the York County business via surveillance video. They are also seen approaching the cashier and be paid for two fraudulent tickets.

In all, they scammed the business out of $1,050.

Now that arraignment proceedings have taken place, a jury trial has been scheduled for late fall.