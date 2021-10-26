Woman, 63, sent to jail for trafficking drugs

YORK – Grace Yost, 63, of Lima, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 days in the York County Jail this week, after being convicted of possessing more than 13 pounds of marijuana and marijuana-related products.
According to court documents, the vehicle in which Yost was riding was stopped by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol because of a traffic violation in York County.
It was found that the driver had an active warrant in Florida, for drug charges.
A drug dog with the state patrol alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and it was subsequently searched.
Troopers say they found a plastic bag containing two heat-sealed bags of THC edibles; a suitcase and a duffel bag holding 13 heat-sealed bags holding 12.5 pounds of raw marijuana; and four packages of THC wax. The total amount of marijuana products was approximately 13 pounds.
Yost was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. A plea agreement was reached, said York County Attorney John Lyons, in which Yost would pay $4,500 in restitution and all charges would be dismissed except for one Class 4 felony regarding possession of a controlled substance.
But, during her sentencing proceedings, it was determined Yost had not effectively secured her bond money in order to pay the $4,500 per the agreement.
Her attorney, David Michel (York County Public Defender) said the woman’s daughter-in-law had paid her bond and had not agreed to its release in order to pay what Yost had promised.
“I will deny a continuance, she will have to deal with the consequences of not complying with her side of the plea agreement,” Judge James Stecker said.
“She is a person who is not suitable for incarceration and probation has recommended a fine,” said Michel. “The circumstances of this case were that her son arranged for this trip with this person. She was unaware of what was going on. Her co-defendant knew exactly what was going on.”
“There is an agreement in which she is supposed to pay $4,500, but she can’t pay today?” Judge asked.
“It’ll take just a little bit of time,” Yost said. “I believe I can borrow from my family. I apologize. I learned from this and set boundaries with my son – I cut off contact with him after this happened. I’d like time to get the money together.”
“You are 63 and disabled, you have no prior record,” the judge said to Yost. “The nature of this case was possession of marijuana and THC, and it was more than 13 pounds so the quantity was not for personal use.”
She was sentenced to three years of traditional probation and to pay $4,500 restitution within six months. She was also sentenced to 90 days jail with 30 days to be served immediately. The other 60 days are in the future which can be waived if she is compliant with the terms of her probation.