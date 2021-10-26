Woman, 63, sent to jail for trafficking drugs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her attorney, David Michel (York County Public Defender) said the woman’s daughter-in-law had paid her bond and had not agreed to its release in order to pay what Yost had promised.

“I will deny a continuance, she will have to deal with the consequences of not complying with her side of the plea agreement,” Judge James Stecker said.

“She is a person who is not suitable for incarceration and probation has recommended a fine,” said Michel. “The circumstances of this case were that her son arranged for this trip with this person. She was unaware of what was going on. Her co-defendant knew exactly what was going on.”

“There is an agreement in which she is supposed to pay $4,500, but she can’t pay today?” Judge asked.

“It’ll take just a little bit of time,” Yost said. “I believe I can borrow from my family. I apologize. I learned from this and set boundaries with my son – I cut off contact with him after this happened. I’d like time to get the money together.”

“You are 63 and disabled, you have no prior record,” the judge said to Yost. “The nature of this case was possession of marijuana and THC, and it was more than 13 pounds so the quantity was not for personal use.”