With split vote, county board hires new company to do budget and audit

YORK – With a split vote of 3-2, the York County Commissioners voted in favor of hiring Regier Carr and Monroe, LLP, CPAs, to assist with the budget process and do the audit for a three-year cycle.

The county had been doing business with Contryman Associates, as a representative of that company had been assisting with the budget process and doing the county audit – for a number of years.

When Contryman asked for the contract to end because that representative moved on to another company – Regier Carr and Monroe – the commissioners had to determine what direction they wanted to go in the future and what company/companies to hire.

“We got recommendations regarding two companies,” explained York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “We asked both companies for information and we never heard back from them. So we reached out again and we have a bid from this company, Regier Carr and Monroe,” which is where the former Contryman representative went to work. “They have given us a proposal and this bid is very close to what we had been paying Contryman.”

For both the budget work and audit, the county will pay out approximately $17,000 a year.