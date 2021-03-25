With split vote, county board hires new company to do budget and audit

YORK – With a split vote of 3-2, the York County Commissioners voted in favor of hiring Regier Carr and Monroe, LLP, CPAs, to assist with the budget process and do the audit for a three-year cycle.
The county had been doing business with Contryman Associates, as a representative of that company had been assisting with the budget process and doing the county audit – for a number of years.
When Contryman asked for the contract to end because that representative moved on to another company – Regier Carr and Monroe – the commissioners had to determine what direction they wanted to go in the future and what company/companies to hire.
“We got recommendations regarding two companies,” explained York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “We asked both companies for information and we never heard back from them. So we reached out again and we have a bid from this company, Regier Carr and Monroe,” which is where the former Contryman representative went to work. “They have given us a proposal and this bid is very close to what we had been paying Contryman.”
For both the budget work and audit, the county will pay out approximately $17,000 a year.
“Jill (the representative formerly with Contryman and now with RCM) knows our system and this has worked really well over the years,” Obermier said. “And it’s been determined that it is fine to do both the budget and the audit with the same company, as we actually do our budget and they assist. They have been doing this for years with us and for other counties.”
Commissioner Bill Bamesberger, who has long been on the county’s budget committee, agreed. “It is our budget, the committee collects the numbers from the departments and then the company we hire helps us put everything together and help with the budget lid computation.”
“And it is more than just that, we have access to them all through the year,” Obermier added.
“It’s almost like a retainer for a financial advisor, almost,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“Well, yes, you can sort of look at it that way,” Obermier responded.
“Department heads say they like working with Jill,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz, “so it’s easier to swallow. But I’d eventually like to see the budget work back in-house and save some money.”
“I know $7,000 (the portion for the budget) sounds like a lot of money, but with a multi-million dollar budget like we have, it really is necessary,” Obermier said. “Bill (Bamesberger) has been on the budget committee many years, he can tell you.”
“Yes, we used to do it in-house, and a lot of things came up and we needed help to keep us on the straight and narrow,” Bamesberger said. “I think this arrangement has been very, very valuable. That said, I make a motion to approve the contract with them, for both the budget and the audit, for 2021 and 2022.”
Commissioner Jack Sikes seconded Bamesberger’s motion.
“I’ll probably vote no, due to the perception,” said Bulgrin. “I feel the auditor shouldn’t be the same person who is preparing the budget.”
“Well, they assist with the budget, and they do the audit,” Bamesberger responded.
The motion passed 3-2, with Bamesberger, Sikes and Obermier voting in favor. Bulgrin and Grotz voted against.