July 31, 1926 – May 30, 2023

Winton W. Wright, age 96 of rural Benedict, went to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Winton was born to Marshall Mason and Helen Mabel (Walkup) Wright on July 31, 1926 in rural Benedict. In 1943 Winton graduated from Benedict High School. On June 20, 1948, he married Maxine McLain at Shiloh Evangelical United Brethren Church in rural York where they were both members. To this union were born five sons: Steven, Mark, Dana, Doug and Merle.

Winton was a farmer and cattle feeder. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He was stationed in Germany helping hospitalized soldiers with occupational therapy. This is where he learned his leather craft trade and shared it with others. An active member of both East Avenue United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church in York Winton gave his time and talents to others — serving on many boards and committees: The United Methodist Trustees and Building Committee, Benedict Cooperative, Benedict School Board, Farmland Industries, York County Rural Public Power, Nebraska Rural Electric Association, Midwest Electric, and FAR-MAR-CO.

Winton, a man of wise counsel with a generous heart, loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Winton enjoyed leather working. His art included carvings of the Benedict and York churches and the original York County Courthouse which he shared with family, friends, and the Benedict and York communities. Winton enjoyed growing and shelling popcorn, picking tomatoes, harvesting watermelon, cantaloupe, and potatoes, and sharing it all with his family and friends.

Survivors include Winton’s five sons: Steven Wright, Mark Wright and Dana Wright of Benedict, Douglas (Debra) Wright of Bradshaw and Merle (Amy) Wright of York. Grandchildren include: Brandon (Jamie) Wright of Central City, Kyle (Sadie) Wright of Benedict, Lauren (Kenny) Korth of Platte Center, Becky Wright of Bradshaw, Kelly (Greg) Kobza of Bellwood, Darren (Alissa) Wright of Seward, Jenny Wright of Elkhorn, Jeffrey Wright of Bradshaw, Kenny Wright of Bradshaw, Mason (Rylee) Wright of Omaha, Tyler Wright of York and Megan Wright of York. Great-grandchildren include: Amelia Wright and Callie Wright of Central City, Juliet Wright, Jocelyn Wright and Jacey Wright of Benedict, Bridget Korth of Platte Center and Kollyns Kobza of Bellwood. He is also survived by his sister, LaMoyne (Dick) Wismer of Montrose, Colo.; sister-in-law, Rosalie (Roy) McLain of Lincoln and many nieces and nephews.

Winton was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Mason Wright and Helen Mabel (Walkup)

Wright; his wife, Maxine Louise (McLain) Wright; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Ella (Art) Allen, Doris (Cleo) Campbell, Dick Wismer, Merle McLain, Lloyd (Vera) McLain, Kenny (Marcella) McLain and Roy McLain; daughter-in-law, Joyce Wright; nephew, Tim Allen, and niece, Lori McLain.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in York, with the Reverend Trudy Hanke and Art Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York, with military honors. Visitation will be held from 1 — 8 p.m. on Friday, with the family greeting friends from 6 — 7:30 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.