Winter fun at York Parks and Rec Snowblazers

YORK -- The auditorium was filled with giggles last week as York Parks and Rec wrapped up the year with their annual Snowblazers program for kindergarteners through fifth graders. York Parks and Recreational Coordinator Michaela Stuhr said the program is beneficial for both parents and kids. “For the working parents, it’s a place for the kids to be while they are out of school, but for the kids, it’s a week to spend with friends, have fun spending the days playing, and burn off energy off after the holidays.”

Tuesday covered a range of activities including making crafts and recreating the Hungry Hippo game using scooters, plastic balls and baskets. To stage the game, the kids were split into pairs. One member had to lie on the scooter and hold the basket to “chomp” the plastic balls, as the other had to push them while holding their legs. After plenty of play time, the kids made some major splashes at the Community Center.

Wednesday was also an eventful day with Christmas coloring activities and a fierce game of balloon tag. At the end of the day, they took home snow globes made of canning jars, mini snowman figurines and a touch of “snow”.

On Thursday, the kids colored a winter iSpy activity page and played a game of freeze tag to warm up for the day. Afterwards, it was time for morning crafting. The youth made snowman salt shakers out of white and black paint, fabric and buttons.

Friday was the day everyone was looking forward to. The kids played hoop rock, paper, scissors game and a couple rounds of New Year’s Eve themed bingo. They also watched a movie and celebrated the end of the year with balloon drop.

This year, 44 students were signed up for the program.

“It’s such a rewarding week,” said Stuhr. “I love seeing all the excitement and energy from the kids, getting hugs and coloring pages from them and being able to provide a program that the kids enjoy!”